Pharmaceutical Robots Market | Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities
Pharmaceutical Robots Market by Type (Traditional Robots (Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Delta Robots, Cartesian Robots), Collaborative Robots), Application (Picking and Packaging, Laboratory Applications) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2020 ) According to the new market research report Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to reach USD 119.5 Million by 2021 from USD 64.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the market is the benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Access Free Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210985096
The global pharmaceutical robots market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
Based on type, the market is segmented into traditional robots and collaborative robots. The traditional robots segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market. The traditional robots segment is further categorized into articulated, SCARA (selective compliance articulated robot arm), delta/parallel, Cartesian, and other robots (which include spherical and dual-arm robots). The articulated robots segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical traditional robots market in 2016.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=210985096
On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. In 2016, the picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical robots market. Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.
Based on region, the pharmaceutical robots market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in domestic industrial robot companies, flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of conferences and exhibitions, investment and funding in the robots industry, and Japan’s Robot Strategy are driving the growth of the APAC pharmaceutical robots market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210985096
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan) are the prominent players in the global pharmaceutical robots market.
Access Free Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210985096
The global pharmaceutical robots market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
Based on type, the market is segmented into traditional robots and collaborative robots. The traditional robots segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market. The traditional robots segment is further categorized into articulated, SCARA (selective compliance articulated robot arm), delta/parallel, Cartesian, and other robots (which include spherical and dual-arm robots). The articulated robots segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical traditional robots market in 2016.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=210985096
On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. In 2016, the picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical robots market. Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.
Based on region, the pharmaceutical robots market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in domestic industrial robot companies, flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of conferences and exhibitions, investment and funding in the robots industry, and Japan’s Robot Strategy are driving the growth of the APAC pharmaceutical robots market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210985096
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan) are the prominent players in the global pharmaceutical robots market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.