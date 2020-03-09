Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Forecasts Excellent Growth
Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product (Consumables, Reagent, Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Services, Method (cfDNA, Biochemical Markers), Application (Aneuploidy, Microdeletion) & End-User (Hospital, Labs)-Global Forecasts to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2020 ) The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.
According to the new market research report “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Instruments (Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Consumables, Method (FCMB, cf-DNA), Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh factor) & End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Labs) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Key Players in the Global NIPT Market
The NIPT market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. The prominent players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)
Growth prospects in Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market :
The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.
By method, the NIPT products market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. The cfDNA in maternal plasma tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market.
Based on end user, the NIPT products market is classified into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. In 2019, diagnostic laboratories formed the largest and fastest-growing end users of NIPT products.
