Bioburden Testing Market Trends 2023 "Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries Driving Growth"
Bioburden Testing Market by Product (Consumables, Instrument (PCR, Microscope)), Test (Anerobic, Mold/Fungi, Aerobic, Spore), Application (Raw Material, Medical Devices, Sterility Testing), End User (Pharma, Biotechnology, CMO)
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 06, 2020 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the bioburden testing market to grow from USD 1.10 billion by 2023 from USD 0.61 billion in 2018, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing growth due to factors such as growth in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries; rising safety concerns related to food and beverage products; and the increasing number of product recalls due to microbial contamination are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.
However, the high cost of enumeration instruments is expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17983056
Raw materials testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in bioburden testing market in 2018.
Based on the application, the bioburden testing market is segmented into raw materials testing, medical devices testing, in-process material testing, sterilization validation testing, and equipment cleaning validation. In 2018, the raw materials testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is likely to be driven by the rising quality standards to ensure safety of finished products.
Driver: Growth in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries
Bioburden testing is carried out at all levels of manufacturing in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries to minimize the risk of product contamination. Thus, growth in these industries is expected to support the growth of the bioburden testing market. According to estimates from the Sartorius forecast report 2016, the global pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4% and 7% from 2016 to 2020. The pharmaceutical industries in emerging countries, including China, India, Brazil, and Russia, are expected to witness double-digit growth rates in the same period. Similarly, according to industry experts, the global medical devices market is estimated to grow at around 3% from 2018 to 2023). The growth in these major end-use industries is expected to boost manufacturing activities and thereby drive the growth of the bioburden testing market in the coming years.
North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and RoW. North America is expected to continue to dominate this market in the forecast period. The large size of the North American biotechnology industry will aid in the growth of the bioburden testing market in this region. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Strong investments and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will drive the growth of the bioburden testing market in this region.
Request Sample Pages @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17983056
Key Players:
The bioburden testing market is competitive in nature, with several big as well as emerging players. Prominent players in this market include Charles River (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), SGS SA (Switzerland), WuXi AppTec (China), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), NAMSA (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Biomérieux SA (France), and Pacific BioLlabs (US)
However, the high cost of enumeration instruments is expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17983056
Raw materials testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in bioburden testing market in 2018.
Based on the application, the bioburden testing market is segmented into raw materials testing, medical devices testing, in-process material testing, sterilization validation testing, and equipment cleaning validation. In 2018, the raw materials testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is likely to be driven by the rising quality standards to ensure safety of finished products.
Driver: Growth in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries
Bioburden testing is carried out at all levels of manufacturing in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries to minimize the risk of product contamination. Thus, growth in these industries is expected to support the growth of the bioburden testing market. According to estimates from the Sartorius forecast report 2016, the global pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4% and 7% from 2016 to 2020. The pharmaceutical industries in emerging countries, including China, India, Brazil, and Russia, are expected to witness double-digit growth rates in the same period. Similarly, according to industry experts, the global medical devices market is estimated to grow at around 3% from 2018 to 2023). The growth in these major end-use industries is expected to boost manufacturing activities and thereby drive the growth of the bioburden testing market in the coming years.
North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and RoW. North America is expected to continue to dominate this market in the forecast period. The large size of the North American biotechnology industry will aid in the growth of the bioburden testing market in this region. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Strong investments and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will drive the growth of the bioburden testing market in this region.
Request Sample Pages @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17983056
Key Players:
The bioburden testing market is competitive in nature, with several big as well as emerging players. Prominent players in this market include Charles River (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), SGS SA (Switzerland), WuXi AppTec (China), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), NAMSA (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Biomérieux SA (France), and Pacific BioLlabs (US)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.