Fluoroscopy Equipment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2020 ) The major factors driving the growth of the fluoroscopy equipment are the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities.
What the Market Looks Like?
“The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market, by product, in 2018.”
On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2018.
“Surgical applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the fluoroscopy equipment market during the forecast period”
On the basis of application, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market covers the market for C-arms in orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications.
Geographical growth scenario of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market
On the basis of region, the fluoroscopy equipment market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Fluoroscopy Equipment market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging (Germany), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Lepu Medical Technology (China), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and ADANI Systems (Belarus).
