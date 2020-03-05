Hemostats Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, the global Hemostats market is estimated to reach USD 3.03 billion by the end of 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2020 ) Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing number of regulatory approvals, increasing incidence of sports-related injuries and spinal ailments, and rising focus on effective blood loss management in patients during surgeries.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, the global Hemostats market is estimated to reach USD 3.03 billion by the end of 2023.
“The thrombin-based hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.”
Based on product, the hemostats market is segmented into thrombin-based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, and collagen-based hemostats. Of all these product segments, the thrombin-based hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemostats market in 2018.
“In 2018, the orthopedic surgery segment is expected to dominate the hemostats market”
On the basis of application, the hemostats market is segmented neurological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, reconstructive surgery, and other surgeries. The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemostats market in 2018.
Geographical growth scenario of Hemostats Market
On the basis of region, the hemostats market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemostats market. The hemostats market in North America is well-established, with the US being a major market in this region.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Hemostats market include CR Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), Teleflex (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Z-Medica LLC (US), and Gelita Medical GmbH (Germany).
