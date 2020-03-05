Microbial Identification Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, the global Microbial Identification market is estimated to reach USD 3.00 Billion by the end of 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2020 ) Factors driving the growth of this market include increasing incidence of infectious diseases coupled with epidemic and pandemic outbreaks, growing concerns about food safety, innovations in microbial identification techniques, and government initiatives and funding supporting microbial identification.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, the global Microbial Identification market is estimated to reach USD 3.00 Billion by the end of 2022.
“Instruments are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017”
On the basis of product and service, the microbial identification market is classified into instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments are expected to lead the global microbial identification market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the wide use of instruments across applications and technological advancements, which have led to the launch of innovative products.
“The phenotypic methods segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017”
By method, the market is segmented into phenotypic, genotypic, and proteomics-based methods. The phenotypic methods segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global microbial identification market in 2017. These methods are cost-effective, easy to perform, and can deliver results rapidly.
Geographical growth scenario of Microbial Identification Market
Based on region, the microbial identification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the microbial identification market in 2017. This is attributed to factors like increasing adoption of microbial identification techniques for research purposes; rising prevalence of infectious diseases; growing incidence of foodborne infections, safety concerns; and technological advancements in microbial identification products in the region as compared to other regions.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Microbial Identification market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), VWR Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg), GTCR, LLC. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Liofilchem s.r.l. (Italy), IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group (US), Alcami Corporation (US), Biolog, Inc. (US), Abellon CleanEnergy Limited (India), Alpha Analytical, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics, Inc. (US), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Molzym GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Dynatec Labs (US), Altogen Labs (US), STERIS plc (UK), and Wickham Laboratories Ltd. (UK).
