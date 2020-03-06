Food Stabilizers Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2023
The key drivers for the food stabilizers market’s growth are the increase in consumption of processed food, the multi-functionality of food stabilizers, and the growth in the use of natural ingredients.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 06, 2020 ) Stabilizers are substances that help in maintaining the physico-chemical state of a foodstuff. They include substances that enable the maintenance of a homogenous dispersion of two or more immiscible substances in foodstuff and substances, which stabilize, retain, or intensify an existing color of a foodstuff. The broad classification of stabilizers cover substances that increase the binding capacity of the food products, including the formation of cross-links between proteins, which enables the binding of food pieces into re-constituted food products.
The global market for food stabilizers is projected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 4.0%
The adoption of food stabilizers has witnessed an increasing acceptance, over the past decade, due to its multifunctional properties. Stabilizers retain texture, control moisture, provide improved mouthfeel, give stability, as well as extend the shelf life of food and beverage products. Some stabilizers act as emulsifiers, hydrocolloids, coating materials, and thickeners that impart stability, flexibility, and texture to food & beverage products. For instance, pectin can be used as a gel formation substance, thickening agent, coating polymer, or detoxifying agent. The key factor that has led to an increase in the use of stabilizers in food products is its ability to modify the viscosity of substances depending on the quantity utilized.
Increasing preference for customized products to drive the demand for food stabilizers
Stabilizers are gaining popularity in a wide range of food products, along with their customized/tailored stabilizer systems/blends. These stabilizers are also used in a number of emulsifiers as stabilizer-emulsifier blends. Customized stabilizer solutions as compared to single-ingredient stabilizers offer flexibility as per the different applications and the need of the end-user industries. To capitalize on the growing opportunities in the food stabilizers market, many manufacturers are developing new products to increase their customer base. For instance, key players such as Cargill (US) and Tate & Lyle (UK) offer stabilizer blends and systems, such as Gelogen and FRIMULSION, for bakery and food products, respectively. With the increasing popularity and consumption of convenience and ready-to-eat food products, the demand for customized food & beverage stabilizer blends and systems is also projected to grow.
The dairy & dairy products segment is projected to hold a dominant share in the food stabilizers market, as beverages offer high growth prospects for manufacturers
The dairy & dairy products segment is projected to be the largest segment, which accounts for a dominant share in the market. Key manufacturers are also utilizing stabilizers in flavored milk, such as chocolate milk, to suspend chocolate particles. Stabilizers are used for heat stability during HTST (High-Temperature Short Time) or UHT (Ultra High Temperature) processing of dairy products. Food stabilizers can be used as thickeners and texturizers to help improve viscosity and shelf stability of dairy products, as well as replace ingredients, such as MSNF (milk solids-not-fat), fat, sugar, and mono & diglycerides.
The fastest-growing segment, on the basis of application, is the beverages segment in the food stabilizers market. Food stabilizers are utilized by beverage manufacturers to improve viscosity, enhance flavors, and add volume to beverages. Food & beverage manufacturers that offer these products introduce different additives or ingredients, such as vitamins and proteins, in beverages. Food stabilizers help to prevent sedimentation of these ingredients and additives, as well as the gritty taste of beverages. Stabilizers are used to add important sensory properties to beverages, such as juices, table syrups, particularly low-calorie syrups, and alcoholic beverages.
Geographical Prominence
The major markets for food stabilizers include the North American and European markets, which witness a large presence of industry participants and consumers. These regions also witness a high number of end-user industries, which help in the growth of the overall food stabilizers market. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food stabilizers over the next five years. The growing population, the demand for alternatives to stabilizers, and the popularity of fast food products have led to the production of innovative food stabilizers. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the food stabilizers market.
On the basis of source, the plant-based stabilizer segment is projected to hold the fastest growth during the forecast period. This segment is projected to witness rapid growth due to the rise in demand for natural ingredients and an increase in trend for vegan food products among consumers. The general consumer perception toward the nutritional properties of plant-sourced food stabilizers has encouraged the adoption of naturally sourced stabilizers. Food & beverage manufacturers prefer opting for plant-sourced food stabilizers to meet the consumer demands for natural food additives.
The increasing population, high economic growth, increasing demand for functional food products, and the growing bakery industry in this region is a major factor contributing to the growth of the food stabilizers market. China and India are projected to be the key countries driving the growth of the food stabilizers market during the forecast period. In addition, the wide availability of feedstock such as seaweed and guar gum, the large processed food industry in India and China, and wide applications of food stabilizers in the ice-cream industry are other key factors driving the growth of the food stabilizers market in Asia Pacific.
Conclusion
The key industry participants in the food stabilizers market are directing their efforts toward the development of natural sources of stabilizers, which is becoming a popular alternative to synthetic sources. In addition, the growing demand for customized stabilizer blends by food & beverage manufacturers due to the multifunctional properties of the ingredient is also projected to widen the growth prospects of the market. Food & beverage manufacturers gain economic benefits by using food stabilizer blends and systems, which has led to an increased demand for them. In bakery applications, xanthan is widely used for water retention during the baking process. The multifunctional properties of stabilizers and the growing demand in the food & beverage industry are projected to drive the growth of the market.
