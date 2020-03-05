Growing Bakery Industry to Drive the Market for Release Agents
Increasing demand for release agents in the bakery & confectionery industries is one of the factors supporting the release agents market development significantly.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2020 ) Release agents also known as release coatings help and facilitate the release of foodstuffs from mold’s surface, baking pans, sheets, and tins during the baking and other food manufacturing processes. They generally form a thin layer on the mold’s surface and remain intact during the production, preventing the dough or other ingredients from adhering to the mold. The food application of release agents varies across different industries, including bakery, confectionery, processed meat, convenience food, dairy products, and dietary supplements, where they are used for decreasing friction among the key ingredients involved in product manufacturing. The release agents are classified, on the basis of form, into liquid and solid. Their use is increasingly dependent on the requirements in the application industry.
The global market for release agents is projected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 4.1%
The growing bakery and confectionery industries across regions are projected to drive the market growth for release agents. The increasing awareness among food manufacturers about the benefits of using release agents, which includes saving time and money, has encouraged the market demand significantly. In addition, a considerable increase in the number of craft bakeries around the world has further contributed to the growth of the release agents market. Hectic work schedules and busy lifestyles have led to increased consumption of convenience food such as bread, sandwiches, and wraps. This has led to an increased demand for release agents among bakery manufacturers, irrespective of their business size.
Significant increase in demand for food safe, clean label and natural ingredients to drive the demand for release agents such as vegetable oils
Due to the increase in consumer awareness and the rising demand for clean label products, manufacturers are focusing on using natural ingredients in their products. Some of the release agents such as lecithin and vegetable oils are of natural origin, and hence, they remain some of the most preferred types of release agents among manufacturers. Vegetable oils are majorly used as lubricants, shortening agents, surfactants, and for oiling and releasing. They are mostly used as release agents in the bakery industry, and palm oil is one of the most used vegetable oils. For each type of product, different release agents can be used depending upon their composition.
Geographical Prominence
Europe is the largest market for release agents, which witnesses a large presence of industry participants and consumers. European consumers are more health-conscious and sensitive to the ingredients used in food products they consume. The increasing awareness has resulted in high demand for natural and non-GMO foods in the region. The UK is the largest and the fastest-growing country for release agents in Europe. The growing food & beverage industry witnesses a significant demand for vegetable oils used in food products. The scope of growth for food applications such as bakery, confectionery, and convenience products is projected to increase over the next five years in the UK. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the release agents market in the UK. In addition, Germany holds a significant share in the market, as the country exports large quantities of food & beverages. According to the World Bank, the country exported food products worth more than USD 40.0 billion in 2016. Due to these factors, Europe is projected to be one of the largest markets for release agents.
Conclusion
Food grade release agents are the key ingredients used for food products that have a moist surface and stickiness properties. They work as parting agents to facilitate easy release of food products from molds. They must be specifically designed for the individual release problems specific to their application in the food industry. Vegetable oils, preferably non-hydrogenated vegetable oils, are witnessing high demand among various release agents used in the food industry due to their low cost and natural availability. In addition, they offer the benefits of increasing the shelf life of the final products. Though most of the manufacturers prefer low viscosity fluids as release agents, some of the industries also prefer solid forms. Europe and North America are among the dominating markets for release agents due to the increased awareness among manufacturers and willingness to spend more to provide quality products without breakage or loss of shape. Top release agent manufacturers such as Par-Way Tryson Company (US), Avatar Corporation (US), and AAK (Sweden) together account for a share of more than half of the market. These companies have a high presence in Europe and North America. They also have their manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions. The market for natural and organic products, such as vegetable oils, which are used in release agents, are growing at a considerable rate, generating high-profit potential for release agent manufacturers. The bakery & confectionery segment remains the key application industry for release agents.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
The global market for release agents is projected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 4.1%
The growing bakery and confectionery industries across regions are projected to drive the market growth for release agents. The increasing awareness among food manufacturers about the benefits of using release agents, which includes saving time and money, has encouraged the market demand significantly. In addition, a considerable increase in the number of craft bakeries around the world has further contributed to the growth of the release agents market. Hectic work schedules and busy lifestyles have led to increased consumption of convenience food such as bread, sandwiches, and wraps. This has led to an increased demand for release agents among bakery manufacturers, irrespective of their business size.
Significant increase in demand for food safe, clean label and natural ingredients to drive the demand for release agents such as vegetable oils
Due to the increase in consumer awareness and the rising demand for clean label products, manufacturers are focusing on using natural ingredients in their products. Some of the release agents such as lecithin and vegetable oils are of natural origin, and hence, they remain some of the most preferred types of release agents among manufacturers. Vegetable oils are majorly used as lubricants, shortening agents, surfactants, and for oiling and releasing. They are mostly used as release agents in the bakery industry, and palm oil is one of the most used vegetable oils. For each type of product, different release agents can be used depending upon their composition.
Geographical Prominence
Europe is the largest market for release agents, which witnesses a large presence of industry participants and consumers. European consumers are more health-conscious and sensitive to the ingredients used in food products they consume. The increasing awareness has resulted in high demand for natural and non-GMO foods in the region. The UK is the largest and the fastest-growing country for release agents in Europe. The growing food & beverage industry witnesses a significant demand for vegetable oils used in food products. The scope of growth for food applications such as bakery, confectionery, and convenience products is projected to increase over the next five years in the UK. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the release agents market in the UK. In addition, Germany holds a significant share in the market, as the country exports large quantities of food & beverages. According to the World Bank, the country exported food products worth more than USD 40.0 billion in 2016. Due to these factors, Europe is projected to be one of the largest markets for release agents.
Conclusion
Food grade release agents are the key ingredients used for food products that have a moist surface and stickiness properties. They work as parting agents to facilitate easy release of food products from molds. They must be specifically designed for the individual release problems specific to their application in the food industry. Vegetable oils, preferably non-hydrogenated vegetable oils, are witnessing high demand among various release agents used in the food industry due to their low cost and natural availability. In addition, they offer the benefits of increasing the shelf life of the final products. Though most of the manufacturers prefer low viscosity fluids as release agents, some of the industries also prefer solid forms. Europe and North America are among the dominating markets for release agents due to the increased awareness among manufacturers and willingness to spend more to provide quality products without breakage or loss of shape. Top release agent manufacturers such as Par-Way Tryson Company (US), Avatar Corporation (US), and AAK (Sweden) together account for a share of more than half of the market. These companies have a high presence in Europe and North America. They also have their manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions. The market for natural and organic products, such as vegetable oils, which are used in release agents, are growing at a considerable rate, generating high-profit potential for release agent manufacturers. The bakery & confectionery segment remains the key application industry for release agents.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.