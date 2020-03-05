Wide range of applications for pea starch in food & beverages, feed, pet, and cosmetics is projected to drive the market growth
The major driving factor for the market is integrated use of pea starch in ethanol production, growth in the demand for convenience food, increase in the production of pea and rising demand for pea starch in various food and industrial applications.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2020 ) Pea starch is starch or flour obtained from a common pea. It is mainly available as a by-product of protein extraction. Therefore, it is considered to be a relatively inexpensive source of starch as compared to corn, wheat, and potato starches. Pea starch finds a wide range of applications and caters to the requirements in industries, such as food & beverages, feed, pet food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The properties of pea starch include binding, thickening, gelling, texturizing, and coating.
The global market for pea starch is projected to reach USD 134.7 million by 2023, recording a CAGR of 8.0%
Pea starch offers benefits, such as low water binding, high gelatinization temperature, and low solubility, which helps food manufacturers to produce convenience food products with enhanced quality and texture. It also has other functional properties, including thickening and texturing properties, which makes it a suitable ingredient used in convenience food products. Pea starch is used as an ingredient in feed to increase its digestibility, binding, and thickening properties. It is highly preferred as a binder in the feed industry due to its low cost, in comparison to the other binders. Pea starch is used in the cosmetics industry for face powders, eye shadows, moisturizers, and lotions to provide a smooth and soft texture in these products.
Importance of pea starch in food and beverages is projected to drive the demand for pea starch
Pea starch finds application in different food products, such as confectionery products, processed food, and beverages. Pea starch produced in the food industry is used in meat and poultry products, canned products, soups and sauces, bakery products, dairy, noodles and pasta, confectionery, and extruded breakfast cereals. In meat products, it is used for improving the texture and palletization. In canned food and bakery products, it used to provide stability. In soups and sauces, it is used due to its thickening property. Additionally, due to its high gelling properties, it is widely used in the dairy industry.
Although pea starch has been considered as a low-level substitute in the food & beverage industry over the years, its acceptance has increased in the recent past due to the rising demand for natural ingredients in food & beverage products across regions. The demand for processed food is increasing rapidly in various regions, and consumers are increasingly price-sensitive, due to which key players are offering pea starch as natural food ingredients at affordable prices to help manufacturers reduce the cost of end products. This is one of the major factors that is projected to drive the growth of the pea starch market.
Geographical Prominence
The market for pea starch is projected to grow at a significant rate due to its increasing demand in various food and industrial applications. North America is projected to remain a dominant market for pea starch due to the presence of key players, such as Parrish and Heimbecker (US), Puris Foods (US), and Axiom Foods (US), in this region. The increasing consumer demand for high-quality food & beverage products, including organic, natural, and gluten-free products, is a key factor that has contributed to the growth of the pea starch market in this region. The manufacturers of pea starch witness high growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region due to its high demand as low-cost binding and thickening agents in this region. Manufacturers in this region majorly invest in pea starch for its application in food & beverages and feed products.
Conclusion
The consumption of pea starch has increased rapidly in the past decades, which has contributed significantly to the food & beverages, feed, and pet food industries due to its low price and enhanced binding and gelling properties. It is widely accepted as a suitable alternative to oil, sugar, and fats, due to the increasing tendency among consumers to opt for healthy food products. Moreover, as the texture of food products is of prime importance to consumers, pea starch is extensively used as a texturizing or gelling agent in food products. Furthermore, due to their biodegradable and renewable nature, they are increasingly used as an alternative to fossil fuel components in various chemical applications, including detergents, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.
Major companies such as Vestkorn Milling AS (Norway), Roquette Freres (France), and Emsland Group (Germany) are focusing on undertaking expansion and new product development strategies to cater to the growing demand for pea starch.
