Synthetic Stem Cells Market - Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis
North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2020 ) The Synthetic Stem Cells Market size is expected to grow from USD 14 million in 2023 to USD 37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
According to the new market research report "Synthetic Stem Cell Market by Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications (Cancer, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal Disorders)), Region (North America (US, Canada}, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets™
The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for synthetic stem cells. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. The top-down approach was employed to estimate the complete market size.
Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4959435
The major factors driving the market include ethical concerns regarding embryonic stem cells and the risk of tumor formation and immune rejection of natural stem cells.
The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall Synthetic Stem Cells Market during the forecast period.
by application, Industry is estimated to be dominated by the cardiovascular diseases segment in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that the synthetic stem cells have been firstly developed for cardiac tissue and are tested in mice models. After the successful pre-clinical testing of cardiac synthetic stem cells, these cells will enter the clinical phase of development and are expected to hit the market by 2023.
Key questions addressed by the report:
• What is synthetic stem cell technology?
• What could be the future of this technology in the coming years?
• What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions for synthetic stem cells?
• What are the major applications of synthetic stem cells?
Major Research Objectives:-
• To define, describe, and forecast the synthetic stem cells market based on application and region
• To provide detailed information about factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
• To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market
• To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders
• To forecast the size of the market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4959435
North America to lead the Synthetic Stem Cell Market with accelerated R&D activities in stem cell therapy research.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. North America is the pioneer of synthetic stem cell technology. Also, North America leads in the R&D of stem cell therapies globally, with the registration of the highest number of clinical trials (more than 1400) on stem cells till 2018. This is further backed by the high rate of adoption of advanced therapies in the US (more than 600 stem cell therapy clinics in the US in 2016).
The key developers of synthetic stem cell technology are North Carolina State University (NCSU) (US) and Zhengzhou University (China).
Contact Information:
This is a press release.
