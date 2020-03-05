Food Enzymes Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the increasing demand from China and India, as the food & beverage industry in these countries is growing at a rapid pace.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2020 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, The food enzymes market is projected to account for a value of USD 3.2 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 6.9%. With the increasing prevalence of diseases among consumers, manufacturers focus on offering high-quality food products that are nutrition-dense. In addition, retailers prefer accommodating shelves for food products with an enhanced shelf life. Due to the increasing demand for food products that are rich in nutrition and have extended shelf life, manufacturers are increasingly utilizing food enzymes.
The lipase segment by type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Lipase is an enzyme involved in the hydrolysis of fats or lipids. It acts as a catalyst and breaks down oils and solid fats into compounds. Its major function is aiding the digestion, transport, and processing of dietary lipids. Lipase acts critically in cheese and yogurt fermentation. It is mainly used in the bakery, dairy, and oil & fat industries. It is one of the fastest-growing enzymes and are widely growing because of the growth in food & beverage industry. The market for lipase is growing because of its application in the dairy industry.
High reaction specificity of enzymes is driving the overall market
The use of enzymes in the food & beverage processing industry ensures the selective analysis of specific food constituents so that the time and costs can be reduced. Conventional use of chemicals requires time-consuming separation techniques, which affect an organization’s budget. Enzymes are biocatalysts that bind substrates into their active sites in a compact and highly specific orientation, which guarantees that, of the many thermodynamically feasible reactions that can occur in the process, only a particular one is accelerated. This high reaction specificity of food enzymes also eliminates the possibility of undesired side reactions, which can compromise the safety of end products, which is ultimately for human consumption.
Restricted temperature and PH operational range is a restraint for market growth.
The action of food enzymes is largely influenced by the surrounding environmental conditions. A decrease in temperature causes the reaction rate to drop drastically, while thermal agitation denatures the food enzyme (deteriorates the food enzyme structure), thereby making it non-functional. Varying the pH outside the operational range of the food enzyme also reduces the enzyme activity, and can ultimately lead to permanent denaturation. Food enzyme manufacturers are striving to produce enzymes that can operate in a wide temperature and pH range; however, there is still a long way to go if enzyme use has to be universally implemented in all food & beverage manufacturing processes.
The Food Enzymes Market To Record the Fastest Growth in Asia Pacific Throughout 2023
In parallel to the growing population in various countries of Asia Pacific, the demand for different food products is projected to remain high. As manufacturers focus on catering to the increasing demand from consumers for high-quality food products in a shorter period, the market for food enzymes is projected to increase in this region over the coming years. In addition, rising awareness about the benefits of food enzymes is widening lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers. On account of these factors, the market is projected to record the fastest growth in the region during the forecast period.
Leading players in the food enzymes market focus on adopting strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and expansions to improve their presence in the market. Some of the key players identified in the market include Associated British Foods (UK), Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).
