Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The increase in demand from the beverage industry, intense research & development activities, and increase in demand for convenience foods are expected to drive the demand for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in various applications.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2020 ) The glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is estimated at USD 34.47 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 51.87 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018, in terms of value. The market is driven by the increase in demand from the beverage industry, intense research & development activities, and increase in demand for convenience foods. The demand for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in the food & beverages segment, is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, as major food & beverage companies are expected to increase the application of glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin due to their multiple benefits, including their role as sweeteners, binders, emulsifiers, and thickening agents. However, growth in demand for gums as an alternative to glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin restrains market growth.
Starch derivatives are produced by enzymatically, physically, and organically altering the characteristics of native starch. Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin are among the major starch derivatives used. Glucose is a sweetener used in a range of food products. It is produced from the hydrolysis of starch. Dextrose is a dextrorotatory form of glucose. It is used in baking products such as cake blends and toppings, snack food items such as cookies and desserts such as custards and sherbets. Maltodextrin is a moderately sweet or flavorless sugar, which is easily digestible, and is absorbed as rapidly as glucose.
They perform numerous functions and hence find application in various industries. They act as thickening agents and stabilizers in the food & beverage industry. They act as key ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry by performing the function of a binder in the production of tablets. These are also used as emulsifiers in the personal care & cosmetics industry.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin over the next six years, owing to an increase in overall economic growth, with diversity in income levels, technology, and demand from end consumers for better quality food products, leading to enhanced scope for future growth. The main countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the market in this region include China, India, and New Zealand. The rapidly growing convenience food and personal care industries in the Asia Pacific region have led to an increase in the consumption of glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin products.
In this region, countries such as China and India are estimated to account for a major share of the market. Thailand is projected to be one of the fastest-growing markets for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in the Asia Pacific region.
The glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market includes players such as ADM (US), Ingredion (US), AGRANA (Austria), Tate & Lyle (UK), Cargill (US), ROQUETTE (France), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Avebe Group (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Global Sweeteners Holdings (Hong Kong), Gulshan Polyols (India), and Fooding Group Limited (China).
