Energy-efficient motor market to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period
Energy Efficient Motor Market by Efficiency Level (IE1, IE2, IE3, and IE4), Type, Application (HVAC, Fans, Pumps, Compressors, Refrigeration, Material Handling, and Material Processing), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2020 ) The energy efficient motor market was valued at USD 28.46 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 41.57 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period is between 2018 and 2023. The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the market based on efficiency level, type, vertical, application, and geography. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. Driven by the saving on energy and subsequent cost over traditional motors, increasing support from governments worldwide for the adoption of energy efficient motors, rising need to diminish greenhouse effect, and increasing adoption of energy efficient motors in the industrial sector, the market is likely to witness high growth in the coming years.
Rising need to diminish greenhouse effect
The growing need for diminishing the greenhouse effect is fueling the demand for the energy-efficient solutions, which would drive the growth of the energy efficient motor market. With the growing awareness about energy conservation, the companies are opting for eco-friendly solutions for their technologies and processes. Switching to energy-efficient solutions is one of the important factors which help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions arising from the electricity generated from fossil fuel.
The abovementioned factors are propelling the industrial end users to switch from general motors to energy efficient motors. This would enable countries to conserve natural energy resources and significantly reduce greenhouse gases and harmful emissions. Moreover, the adoption of energy efficient motors also saves money for end users by reducing the energy consumption. This trend would remain same during the forecast period.
High purchasing price of super premium efficiency (IE4) motors
The initial or the purchase prices of the energy efficient motors are higher than the ordinary motors. The higher price of the IE4 motors is due to the use of high-quality materials and optimization of assembly and design of these motors to achieve higher efficiencies. Large-diameter copper wires and more quantity of aluminum are used in rotors of these motors to reduce the resistance losses. An optimized cooling fan is also used to reduce the winding losses. The use of the high-quality, expensive materials increases the overall cost of this type of motors. The high purchase price is one of the major restraints as this refrains the small-scale manufacturers from adopting these motors in their plants. This is also expected to lead to the smallest share of the IE4 motors during the forecast period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the energy efficient motor market begins with obtaining data through secondary research such as newsletters and whitepapers published by key associations (IEA, EEC, and IEEE) and leading players in this market. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall size of the market from the revenue of key players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which has been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with officials holding key positions in the industry, such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of the profiles of primaries has been depicted in the following figure.
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regions in the energy-efficient motor market by 2018, and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the share of the region to global energy consumption is expected to increase from 34% in 2010 to 56% by 2035. ADB has undertaken investments worth USD 970 million in energy efficiency projects, which are expected to help the Asia Pacific countries meet their national targets for energy efficiency and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2020.
The report profiles the key players in this market, such as ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), WEG (Brazil), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), Nidec (Japan), Rockwell (US), CG (India), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), and Kirloskar Electric (India).
