Leading Players Invested in Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions as well as in Organic Expansions, and Developed & Launched new Products to Further Expand their Presence in the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market.
Increase in demand for convenient food products and drive for greater taste, safety, and consistency are the major factors driving the global frozen bakery products market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2020 ) The leading players in the global frozen bakery products market include Aryzta AG (Switzerland), Europastry, S.A. (Spain), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), and Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico). Other key players including Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Lantmannen Unibake International (Denmark), Vandemoortele N.V. (Belgium), ConAgra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), and Premium Foods plc (U.K.) also have a strong presence in the market.
Key strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, business expansions, and entering into agreements with other companies, were adopted by the major companies to meet the growing demand for convenience food products in the global frozen bakery products market. The leading players invested in mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments in order to diversify their production capacity as well as strengthen their product portfolios.
Leading players invested in strategic mergers & acquisitions as well as in organic expansions, and developed & launched new products to further expand their presence in the global frozen bakery products market. These strategic measures helped them to further enhance their businesses and expand distribution networks. Market leaders such as Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Aryzta AG, Europastry, S.A., General Mills Inc., and ConAgra Brands, Inc., successfully tapped the potential markets through mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, expansions, and agreements.
Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Grupo Bimbo) is the one of the largest manufacturer of frozen bakery products in the world. This multi-national baking company is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of bakery products. It has operations in 22 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company produces, distributes, and sells a variety of bakery products. It offers seven different categories of products: packed breads, sweet baked goods, cookies, salty snacks, solutions, prepackaged foods, and confectionery. The company focuses on acquisitions to increase its sales and become the leading global baking company. To gain a large share of the existing market of bakery products, the company continues to develop its new products in accordance with customer specifications in retail, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), and foodservice sectors. The company has developed a client base with continual R&D efforts and innovations. The acquisition of Canada Bread Company enabled Grupo Bimbo to better serve the European and the North American markets.
Aryzta AG, the leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty bakery products, is a pioneer in the frozen bakery industry and is a global supplier of baked goods to the foodservice, and retail. The company adopted acquisitions and investments as a strategy to expand its presence and operations across various geographic markets. In August 2015, Aryzta AG acquired Hungarian bakery chain, Fornetti. The acquisition of Fornetti has helped Aryzta AG in expanding its European operations. In March 2015, Aryzta AG and Lion Capital strategically invested in Picard Surgeles, a frozen food specialist in France.
