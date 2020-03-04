Feed Preservatives Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By 2020
The feed acidifiers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the feed preservatives market from 2016 to 2022, due to its multi-functional role as an antimicrobial, gut health promoter, and acidity regulator.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2020 ) The feed preservatives market is projected to reach USD 3.57 billion by 2022. With the growing awareness about customized formulations and feed management practices to reduce production costs and improve livestock health, the meat processors and livestock farmers have been investing in nutrient-rich and high quality feed products. However, with the decline in the global prices of farm end products, the cost-cutting measures on the production front is expected to be a limiting factor to the growth of the market.
The ban on antibiotics in certain regions has significantly improved the demand for feed acidifiers
The feed acidifiers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the feed preservatives market from 2016 to 2022, as these products are a suitable alternative to antibiotics and are effective against harmful bacteria. With stringent export regulations for meat products containing antibiotic residues, meat processors have been cautious on the usage of additive components when fed to animals. Acidifiers such lactic acid and acetic acid produced through bioreactors have been gaining acceptability in terms of regulatory requirements; however, there are apprehensions with respect to its effectiveness as compared to propionic acid.
Industrialization of poultry sector across developing markets has been a strong factor for the market growth
The poultry segment accounted for the larger market share in feed preservatives in 2015, due to the increasing growth of poultry industry as an organized sector in Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. With the increasing usage of feed additives and supplements to improve livestock productivity, the demand for acidifiers is also projected to gain strong growth, especially among mono-gastric species such as poultry and swine.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing in the feed preservatives market
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. The shift towards organized farming in poultry and aquaculture sectors in emerging markets such as India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand has been a boost for the growth of the feed industry. Therefore, the need for feed preservatives has also increased with the growing demand for compound feed and feed premix in these regions.
Key market players profiled in the report are Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), Biomin Holding GMBH (Austria), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Impextraco NV (Belgium), and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
The ban on antibiotics in certain regions has significantly improved the demand for feed acidifiers
The feed acidifiers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the feed preservatives market from 2016 to 2022, as these products are a suitable alternative to antibiotics and are effective against harmful bacteria. With stringent export regulations for meat products containing antibiotic residues, meat processors have been cautious on the usage of additive components when fed to animals. Acidifiers such lactic acid and acetic acid produced through bioreactors have been gaining acceptability in terms of regulatory requirements; however, there are apprehensions with respect to its effectiveness as compared to propionic acid.
Industrialization of poultry sector across developing markets has been a strong factor for the market growth
The poultry segment accounted for the larger market share in feed preservatives in 2015, due to the increasing growth of poultry industry as an organized sector in Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. With the increasing usage of feed additives and supplements to improve livestock productivity, the demand for acidifiers is also projected to gain strong growth, especially among mono-gastric species such as poultry and swine.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing in the feed preservatives market
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. The shift towards organized farming in poultry and aquaculture sectors in emerging markets such as India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand has been a boost for the growth of the feed industry. Therefore, the need for feed preservatives has also increased with the growing demand for compound feed and feed premix in these regions.
Key market players profiled in the report are Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), Biomin Holding GMBH (Austria), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Impextraco NV (Belgium), and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.