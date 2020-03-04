Nisin Market - 2020: Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors and Money Makers
Increasing demand for safe and convenience food in North America as well as increasing population and awareness in emerging economies such as China and Japan in Asia-Pacific are fueling the growth of the nisin market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2020 ) The growing demand for safe and convenience food and extending shelf life of the products are driving the global nisin market. The major applications of nisin are meat, dairy products, beverages, bakery products, canned vegetables, and others. The excellent properties makes nisin the only natural preservative which is approved by both, the U.S. FDA (The Food and Drug Administration) and WHO (World Health Organization). The nisin market is fragmented with a few prominent players and a large number of small scale manufacturers. Danisco A/S (U.S.) and Royal DSM N.V. (Europe) are the two market leaders among the prominent market players.
Danisco A/S is a leading player in the nisin market. It is a global enzyme and specialty food ingredients company acquired by DuPont in May 2011. The company is operated as a subsidiary of DuPont Denmark Holding ApS and serves eight business segments, namely, agriculture, electronics & communications, industrial biosciences, nutrition & health, performance chemicals, performance materials, safety & protection, and pharmaceuticals. Danisco offers a wide range of preservatives under antimicrobial and antioxidants category of the nutrition & health segment. The company, through its research capabilities, focuses on bringing innovation to its food ingredients portfolio, thereby contributing in extending the shelf-life of food and beverage products.
Royal DSM N.V. (Europe) dominates the European preservative market by providing a wide range of food preservatives. The company is engaged in the production of nutritional, pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through six segments: nutrition, pharmaceuticals, performance materials, polymer intermediates, innovation center, and corporate activities. The nutrition segment of the company comprises DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties that offers food preservatives for dairy & frozen foods, bakery products, confectionery & condiments, meat, poultry, seafood, beverages, and oil & fats. The company offers nisin preservatives under its brand Delvo Nis. DSM Food Specialties focuses on enhancing its market presence in the global food ingredients market through new product launches and geographic expansion in high growth markets.
Other companies involved in the development of nisin preservatives include Sivelee B.V. (Netherlands), Galactic (Germany), Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bio-engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China).
