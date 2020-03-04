Ostomy Care Market is Projected to Reach $2.99 billion by 2022
Ostomy Care Market by Product (Bags (Surgery Type (Ileostomy, Colostomy, Urostomy), System (One, Two-Piece), Usability (Drainable, Closed), Shape (Flat, Convex)), and Accessories (Powder, Paste)), End User (Home, Hospital)
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2020 ) Europe is estimated to hold the largest share in ostomy care market in 2017 owing to the fact that European countries have a higher prevalence of IBD which is results in a higher number of ostomy surgeries. The unfavourable reimbursement scenarios in most of developing countries, and discomfort and other issues associated with the use of ostomy bags are expected to restrain the growth of ostomy care market.
The global ostomy care market is expected to reach USD 2.99 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.28 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.5%.
Get Crucial Industry Insights | Download PDF Brochure Now:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267183143
Ostomy Care Products Market:
1. Ostomy Care Bags
2. Ostomy Care Accessories
The bags segment is further categorized into surgery type, system type, and usability. On the basis of surgery type, ostomy bags are segmented into – ileostomy, colostomy, and urostomy. On the basis of system type, the market is classified into one-piece systems, two-piece systems, and skin barrier. On the basis of usability, bags are segmented into drainable and closed-end bags. While accessories are further segmented into pastes & powders, creams, deodorants, cleansers, and other accessories.
In 2017, the ostomy care bags segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.
End Users of Ostomy Care Market:
1. Home Care
2. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Based on end user, the stoma care market is segmented into home care and hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers. Home care settings are expected to account for a larger share of the global market in 2017. The large share of this end-user segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of risk factors such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis) and colorectal cancer.
The high incidence of bladder/colorectal cancer/inflammatory bowel disease; rising geriatric population; growing number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the use of ostomy products; technological advancements in ostomy products; and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the ostomy care market.
Get Expert Analysis | Request Sample Report Now:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267183143
Stakeholders of Ostomy Care Market:
1. Ostomy care bag manufacturers
2. Third-party ostomy care product suppliers
3. Raw material suppliers
4. Market research and consulting firms
5. Regulatory bodies
6. Venture capitalists
7. Hospitals
Leading Players in Ostomy Care Market:
The major players of the stoma care market are ConvaTec (UK), Coloplast (Denmark), Hollister Incorporated (US), B. Braun (Germany), Alcare (Japan), Nu-Hope (US), Marlen (US), Welland Medical (UK), BAO-Health (China), Flexicare Medical (UK), Cymed (US), Schena Ostomy (US), Perma-Type (US), 3M (US), and Smith & Nephew (UK).
Premium Insights:
1. Ostomy Care: Market Overview
2. Ostomy Care Industry, By Product
3. Ostomy Bags Market Share, By Surgery & System
4. Ostomy Care Accessories Market, By Type
5. Geographical Snapshot of the Ostomy Care Industry
Opportunities in Global Market:
1. Developing Countries and Other Developed Markets (Mainly US, Canada, Australia, and Japan)
2. Leveraging the Growing Internet Usage for Online Sales of Ostomy Products
3. Growing Medical Tourism in Asian Countries
The global ostomy care market is expected to reach USD 2.99 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.28 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.5%.
Get Crucial Industry Insights | Download PDF Brochure Now:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267183143
Ostomy Care Products Market:
1. Ostomy Care Bags
2. Ostomy Care Accessories
The bags segment is further categorized into surgery type, system type, and usability. On the basis of surgery type, ostomy bags are segmented into – ileostomy, colostomy, and urostomy. On the basis of system type, the market is classified into one-piece systems, two-piece systems, and skin barrier. On the basis of usability, bags are segmented into drainable and closed-end bags. While accessories are further segmented into pastes & powders, creams, deodorants, cleansers, and other accessories.
In 2017, the ostomy care bags segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.
End Users of Ostomy Care Market:
1. Home Care
2. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Based on end user, the stoma care market is segmented into home care and hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers. Home care settings are expected to account for a larger share of the global market in 2017. The large share of this end-user segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of risk factors such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis) and colorectal cancer.
The high incidence of bladder/colorectal cancer/inflammatory bowel disease; rising geriatric population; growing number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the use of ostomy products; technological advancements in ostomy products; and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the ostomy care market.
Get Expert Analysis | Request Sample Report Now:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267183143
Stakeholders of Ostomy Care Market:
1. Ostomy care bag manufacturers
2. Third-party ostomy care product suppliers
3. Raw material suppliers
4. Market research and consulting firms
5. Regulatory bodies
6. Venture capitalists
7. Hospitals
Leading Players in Ostomy Care Market:
The major players of the stoma care market are ConvaTec (UK), Coloplast (Denmark), Hollister Incorporated (US), B. Braun (Germany), Alcare (Japan), Nu-Hope (US), Marlen (US), Welland Medical (UK), BAO-Health (China), Flexicare Medical (UK), Cymed (US), Schena Ostomy (US), Perma-Type (US), 3M (US), and Smith & Nephew (UK).
Premium Insights:
1. Ostomy Care: Market Overview
2. Ostomy Care Industry, By Product
3. Ostomy Bags Market Share, By Surgery & System
4. Ostomy Care Accessories Market, By Type
5. Geographical Snapshot of the Ostomy Care Industry
Opportunities in Global Market:
1. Developing Countries and Other Developed Markets (Mainly US, Canada, Australia, and Japan)
2. Leveraging the Growing Internet Usage for Online Sales of Ostomy Products
3. Growing Medical Tourism in Asian Countries
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.