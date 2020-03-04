Opportunities for New Market Entrants in Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market
Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2020 ) The report "Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market by Type (Brassica, Cucurbit, Leafy, Root-bulb, and Solanaceae), Trait (GM and Conventional), Form (Organic and Inorganic), Farm type (Indoor and Outdoor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The global fruit & vegetable seeds market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2016 and reach USD 14.00 Billion by 2022.
A rise in need for food for the growing population, and factors such as demand for nutritional food, environment friendliness, innovative production practices, new product offerings, and advent of modernization of agriculture has lead to the growth of the market for seed industry, globally. Fruit & vegetable seeds are used for high-quality crop yield for the increasing population and its growing food demand. Hence, fruit & vegetable seeds will be viewed as a business opportunity in the next six years. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various types of fruit & vegetable seeds, which can be used for crops.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1257
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing market for genetically modified (GM) crops
Increase in seed replacement rate
Innovations in seed qualities
Restraints
Regulations in cultivation of GM crops
Varying climatic conditions
Opportunities
Diversified demand and specialized cultivation of food crops
Challenges
Long duration of R&D process of new plant biotechnology trait
Innovations in seed qualities
Growth in agricultural productivity is generally a result of innovations in seed quality. In the US, corn yields rose from 124,46,865 bushels in 2010 to 13,601,198 bushels on average, while wheat, soybean and cotton yields increased by 2– 4 times. Europe and Spain observed an increase of around 3.25% in corn yield in 2014, as compared to 2013. China being one of the largest producers of corn, accounts for an average yield of 92 bushels per acre. This unprecedented growth in global agricultural productivity was led by a series of biological innovations in major crop seeds, especially corn, cotton, soybean, and wheat.
The organic seeds segment is being driven by the growing interest of chemical-free food products in the global market which is supported by government programs
Organic fruit and vegetable seeds are eco-friendly seeds that do not require the use of pesticides, fertilizers, growth regulators, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The general principle of organic production is to protect the environment, minimize soil degradation & erosion, decrease pollution, optimize biological productivity, and maintain soil fertility. Consumers purchase organic foods that are highly nutritious and are either free of chemical fertilizers or are grown without conventional fertilizers. Products produced according to organic standards are certified as “certified organic.”
Increase in need for food demand, high investment in R&D, and change in farming practices key to success in the Asia-Pacific region
Asia-Pacific is one of the largest contributors to the global fruit & vegetable seeds due to an increase in the usage of fruit & vegetable seeds through advanced agricultural techniques and rise in need for food demand in the countries. India, China, and Indonesia constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2015. High market penetration by the leading fruit & vegetable seeds companies, for enhancing the agricultural growth and productivity are the main factors influencing the growth of the fruit & vegetable seeds market in Asia-Pacific.
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1257
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include Bayer CropScience (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Monsanto (U.S), Groupe Limagrain (France), and Sakata Seed Corp (Japan); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Advanta Limited (India), Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mahindra Agri (India), and Western Bio Vegetable Seed Pvt. Ltd. (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
A rise in need for food for the growing population, and factors such as demand for nutritional food, environment friendliness, innovative production practices, new product offerings, and advent of modernization of agriculture has lead to the growth of the market for seed industry, globally. Fruit & vegetable seeds are used for high-quality crop yield for the increasing population and its growing food demand. Hence, fruit & vegetable seeds will be viewed as a business opportunity in the next six years. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various types of fruit & vegetable seeds, which can be used for crops.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1257
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing market for genetically modified (GM) crops
Increase in seed replacement rate
Innovations in seed qualities
Restraints
Regulations in cultivation of GM crops
Varying climatic conditions
Opportunities
Diversified demand and specialized cultivation of food crops
Challenges
Long duration of R&D process of new plant biotechnology trait
Innovations in seed qualities
Growth in agricultural productivity is generally a result of innovations in seed quality. In the US, corn yields rose from 124,46,865 bushels in 2010 to 13,601,198 bushels on average, while wheat, soybean and cotton yields increased by 2– 4 times. Europe and Spain observed an increase of around 3.25% in corn yield in 2014, as compared to 2013. China being one of the largest producers of corn, accounts for an average yield of 92 bushels per acre. This unprecedented growth in global agricultural productivity was led by a series of biological innovations in major crop seeds, especially corn, cotton, soybean, and wheat.
The organic seeds segment is being driven by the growing interest of chemical-free food products in the global market which is supported by government programs
Organic fruit and vegetable seeds are eco-friendly seeds that do not require the use of pesticides, fertilizers, growth regulators, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The general principle of organic production is to protect the environment, minimize soil degradation & erosion, decrease pollution, optimize biological productivity, and maintain soil fertility. Consumers purchase organic foods that are highly nutritious and are either free of chemical fertilizers or are grown without conventional fertilizers. Products produced according to organic standards are certified as “certified organic.”
Increase in need for food demand, high investment in R&D, and change in farming practices key to success in the Asia-Pacific region
Asia-Pacific is one of the largest contributors to the global fruit & vegetable seeds due to an increase in the usage of fruit & vegetable seeds through advanced agricultural techniques and rise in need for food demand in the countries. India, China, and Indonesia constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2015. High market penetration by the leading fruit & vegetable seeds companies, for enhancing the agricultural growth and productivity are the main factors influencing the growth of the fruit & vegetable seeds market in Asia-Pacific.
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1257
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include Bayer CropScience (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Monsanto (U.S), Groupe Limagrain (France), and Sakata Seed Corp (Japan); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Advanta Limited (India), Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mahindra Agri (India), and Western Bio Vegetable Seed Pvt. Ltd. (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.