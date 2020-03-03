High End Off The Shelf Hydroponic Gardening Supplies Comes to Columbiaville, Michigan
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2020 ) Columbiaville, MI – Indoor growing is all the rage for S. E. Michigan. There are numerous shops appearing all over the Metro Detroit landscape and it has had a tremendous pull on the Michigan economy. There are plenty of growers who want to grow their own food for self consumption as well as profit. There are medicinal marijuana growers in the state of Michigan and the phenomenon has been flourishing at a rapid rate. As this industry continues to grow there are questions that come up along the way. Growers are looking for greater crop yields and a higher quality harvest.
Up until recently it was difficult to get the really good hydroponic nutritionals due to availability. Many stores do not stock the higher end nutritionals because of the cost involved. So this leaves the growers wandering from store to store looking for the best deal and hopefully some of the better nutritional supplements. Hot Metro Finds correspondent, Ted Cantu went on the road to find out the truth behind some of the high end hydroponic gardening supplements.
“You know a lot of hydroponic stores mark up their inventory a good 30% above retail. So when they have a sale you really aren’t getting a very good deal at all. It pays to shop around. This is what we discovered when we were going from store to store. A lot of them will go toe to toe with each other to help the shopper save a buck or two but it rarely goes beyond that.” Says Cantu.
Edenz Hydro, based in Madison Heights, Michigan has taken the high end hydroponic supplements gambit to its zenith. This store has begun stocking some of the best, and most expensive products in the industry on their store shelves. Now indoor growers can get their hands on Wet Betty, B-52, Connoisseur A&B, Bud Factor X, Bud Candy, Rhino Skin, Big Bud, Piranha, Voodoo Juice and Final Phase just to name a few. Edenz Hydro has also been featured on the web extensively for their vast selection and their approach to retail with is refreshing in the S.E. Michigan market.
“Anything worth doing is worth doing right” says Cantu, “I like the attitude of these guys. They are diving into this full force and giving the people what they want. They are delivering high end hydroponic gardening nutrients and equipment and not holding back from the public due to economic concerns. Here is a shop that is dedicated to the growers and the people respect that.”
To reach Edenz Hydro go to http://www.edenzhydro.com and you can find them at 1411 West 14 Mile, Madison Heights, MI and call them at 248-291-6691
Contact Information:
Hot Metro Finds
Ted Cantu
Tel: 2482776141
