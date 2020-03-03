Compound Management Market : Latest Trends & Industry Vision by 2023
Compound Management Market by Product & Outsourcing Services (Instruments (Automated Storage, Decapper), Software), Sample (Chemical Compounds, Biological Samples), End User (Biopharma Companies, Biobank, Pharma Companies, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2020 ) According to a new market research report "Compound Management Market by Product & Outsourcing Services (Instruments (Automated Storage, Decapper), Software), Sample (Chemical Compounds, Biological Samples), End User (Biopharma Companies, Biobank, Pharma Companies, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 424.5 million in 2023 from USD 215.3 million in 2018, at CAGR of 14.5%.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182172928
The global compound management market is projected to reach USD 424.5 million in 2023 from USD 188.0 million in 2017, at CAGR of 14.5%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2018 and 2023. In the current market scenario, the growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry, and rising trend in outsourcing compound/sample management. On the other hand, the large capital investments needed to establish compound management facilities is the major factor restraining market growth.
Browse 95 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 118 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Compound Management Market"
Increasing drug discovery activity :
Rising R&D expenditure globally has driven the pace of drug discovery. Most major players in the pharmaceutical industry have committed substantial investments to R&D to fulfill the demand for more effective drugs and therapies, which has proven beneficial to the compound/sample management market.
Additionally, the demand for automated compound/sample management is expected to gain momentum in the coming years due to the growing government funding for biotech and drug discovery research worldwide.
Request Sample Report :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=182172928
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018
Among the four geographic regions, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Compound Management Market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, and the RoW. The large share of North America is attributed to the presence of the large pharmaceutical and biopharma industry. As a result, several companies in North America are engaged in drug discovery activities, which require maintenance of huge chemical libraries. Moreover, to maintain productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharma and biopharma companies have started building compound management facilities.
Market Players
The Compound Management Market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players. Few companies that provide compound management systems are Brooks Life Sciences (US), Hamilton Company (US), TTP Group (UK), Labcyte (US), Biosero (US), and Tecan (Switzerland).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182172928
The global compound management market is projected to reach USD 424.5 million in 2023 from USD 188.0 million in 2017, at CAGR of 14.5%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2018 and 2023. In the current market scenario, the growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry, and rising trend in outsourcing compound/sample management. On the other hand, the large capital investments needed to establish compound management facilities is the major factor restraining market growth.
Browse 95 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 118 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Compound Management Market"
Increasing drug discovery activity :
Rising R&D expenditure globally has driven the pace of drug discovery. Most major players in the pharmaceutical industry have committed substantial investments to R&D to fulfill the demand for more effective drugs and therapies, which has proven beneficial to the compound/sample management market.
Additionally, the demand for automated compound/sample management is expected to gain momentum in the coming years due to the growing government funding for biotech and drug discovery research worldwide.
Request Sample Report :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=182172928
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018
Among the four geographic regions, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Compound Management Market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, and the RoW. The large share of North America is attributed to the presence of the large pharmaceutical and biopharma industry. As a result, several companies in North America are engaged in drug discovery activities, which require maintenance of huge chemical libraries. Moreover, to maintain productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharma and biopharma companies have started building compound management facilities.
Market Players
The Compound Management Market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players. Few companies that provide compound management systems are Brooks Life Sciences (US), Hamilton Company (US), TTP Group (UK), Labcyte (US), Biosero (US), and Tecan (Switzerland).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.