Hybrid Seeds Market Growth Opportunities by 2022
Known and Unknown Adjacencies Impacting the Hybrid Seeds Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2020 ) The report "Hybrid Seeds Market by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds), Duration (Short-Term, Medium-Term, and Long-Term), Seed Treatment (Treated and Untreated), Farm Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The global market for hybrid seeds is estimated to be valued at USD 33.91 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 57.19 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2016.
The market is driven by factors such as high-quality and high-yielding seeds used with innovative technology, new product offerings, and the advent of modernization of agriculture. Moreover, the growing global population, declining arable land, changing weather patterns, diversification of diets, and technology-driven agriculture in developing countries are factors responsible for the growth of the hybrid seeds market. Hence, hybrid seeds will be viewed as a business opportunity in the next six years. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various types of hybrid seeds, which can be used for crops.
The treated hybrid seeds dominated the hybrid seeds market
Treated hybrid seeds include the use and application of biological and chemical agents that control or contain soil and seed borne infestation of insects and diseases which pose devastating consequences to crop production. Increasing agricultural activities, coupled with the rising demand for quality crop produce, are driving the growth of the hybrid seeds market. The demand for hybrid seeds is projected to rise in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly from China and Japan.
Continuous rise in the population and support from governments as well as national and international associations key to success in the Asia-Pacific region
High growth was observed in this region for the hybrid seeds market over the past few years. The main reasons for this are continuous increase in the population and support from governments as well as national and international associations to increase the agricultural production of grains, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables to meet the need for food products in the region. India, China, and Japan constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2015.
The fastest-growing market for hybrid seeds is projected to be Asia-Pacific between 2016 and 2022. The North American sees the maximum consumption of hybrid seeds due to the increasing population and demand for new and enhanced agricultural products. Key players have concentrated their major research & developments efforts to develop products conforming to European regulations for hybrid seeds, since these regulations are considered to be benchmarks in terms of certain seeds.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Monsanto (U.S), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), and KWS (Germany); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Advanta Limited (India), Land OLakes, Inc. (U.S.), Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Mahyco (India), and Biostadt India Ltd. (India).
Download PDF Brochure:
