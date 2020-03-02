Hyperscale Data Center Market Projected to Grow $80.65 Billion by 2022
The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global hyperscale data center market on the basis of solutions, services, end-users, data center size, industries, and regions.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2020 ) According to research report "Hyperscale Data Center Market by Solution (Server, Storage, Networking, Software), Service (Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Maintenance and Support), End-User, Data Center Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The hyperscale data center market is expected to grow from USD 25.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 80.65 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.32%.
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2022"
61 - Tables
67 - Fgures
136 - Pages
The major forces driving the hyperscale data center market are growing requirements for high application performance, growing needs for reduction in capital and operational expenditures, and increasing data center technology spending. The hyperscale data center market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing number of users opting for these solutions which help them to scale their infrastructure as the demand increases.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26026183
Storage solutions are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
The storage solutions segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during 2017–2022. The storage solutions segment provides organizations with optimum storage solutions that help them to reduce the differences between traditional file-based applications and new object access paradigms. Moreover, these solutions help in scaling enterprise IT infrastructure in a cost-effective manner. These benefits are driving the hyperscale data center market, and they are expected to help the hyperscale data center market to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
Maintenance and support services are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Maintenance and support services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing needs of the organizations to maintain critical IT infrastructure. Maintenance and support services provide various onsite and offsite services that aid organizations in various activities, such as device repair, disk wiping, resale, and recycling, to smoothen the business processes within the organizations. Moreover, maintenance and support services help end-users to understand the changing business conditions and service inconveniences, owing to which these services are witnessing growing demands from small and medium-sized enterprises.
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=26026183
North America is expected to dominate the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period.
The hyperscale data center market segments the global market on the basis of regions which include North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the hyperscale data center market in 2017. The growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of data centers across various industry verticals in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The primary driving force for this growth is the increasing data center traffic, which is due to the surge in mobile devices in this region.
The report also encompasses different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product developments that have been adopted by the major players to increase their market share. Some of the major technology vendors include Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Cavium (US), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom Ltd. (US), and Intel Corporation(US).
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2022"
61 - Tables
67 - Fgures
136 - Pages
The major forces driving the hyperscale data center market are growing requirements for high application performance, growing needs for reduction in capital and operational expenditures, and increasing data center technology spending. The hyperscale data center market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing number of users opting for these solutions which help them to scale their infrastructure as the demand increases.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26026183
Storage solutions are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
The storage solutions segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during 2017–2022. The storage solutions segment provides organizations with optimum storage solutions that help them to reduce the differences between traditional file-based applications and new object access paradigms. Moreover, these solutions help in scaling enterprise IT infrastructure in a cost-effective manner. These benefits are driving the hyperscale data center market, and they are expected to help the hyperscale data center market to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
Maintenance and support services are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Maintenance and support services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing needs of the organizations to maintain critical IT infrastructure. Maintenance and support services provide various onsite and offsite services that aid organizations in various activities, such as device repair, disk wiping, resale, and recycling, to smoothen the business processes within the organizations. Moreover, maintenance and support services help end-users to understand the changing business conditions and service inconveniences, owing to which these services are witnessing growing demands from small and medium-sized enterprises.
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=26026183
North America is expected to dominate the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period.
The hyperscale data center market segments the global market on the basis of regions which include North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the hyperscale data center market in 2017. The growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of data centers across various industry verticals in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The primary driving force for this growth is the increasing data center traffic, which is due to the surge in mobile devices in this region.
The report also encompasses different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product developments that have been adopted by the major players to increase their market share. Some of the major technology vendors include Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Cavium (US), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom Ltd. (US), and Intel Corporation(US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.