Varicose Vein Treatment Market : Latest Trends & Industry Vision by 2021
Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Products (Laser & RF Ablation, Venous Closure, Surgical), Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Stripping), Region (North America, Europe) - Forecasts to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2020 ) The global market in North America and Europe is expected to reach USD 289.7 Million by 2021 from USD 207.9 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2021. Shift towards less-invasive treatment procedures, availability of advanced varicose vein treatment devices, and huge burden of varicose vein cases in North America and Europe is driving the growth of the market. Other growth factors include improving patient compliance & reliability, growing healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth in aging population.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22524107
According to the new market research report “Varicose Vein Treatment Market in North America and Europe by Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Stripping), Products (Laser & RF Ablation, Venous Closure, Surgical) - Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The varicose vein treatment market in North America and Europe is expected to reach USD 289.7 Million by 2021 from USD 207.9 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2021.
Varicose Vein Treatment Market segmented into :
+ On the basis of mode of treatment, the market is segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, and surgical ligation/stripping. The endovenous ablation segment is expected to command the major share of the market, by mode of treatment, in 2016.
+ Based on type of products, the market is segmented into ablation devices, venous closure products, and surgical products. The ablation devices segment is further categorized into radiofrequency ablation devices and laser ablation devices.
+ This report covers the market across two major geographies, namely, North America and Europe. In this report, the North American market is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while the European market is categorized into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. In 2016, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in North America and Europe.
Request Bundle Reports @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=22524107
Major key players :
Major players in the varicose vein treatment market include Medtronic plc (Ireland); AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.); biolitec AG (Austria); Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel); Lumenis Ltd. (Israel); Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany); Energist Group (U.K.); Eufoton s.r.l. (Italy); Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.); Quanta System S.p.A. (Italy); Sciton, Inc. (U.S.); Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia); BTG plc (U.K.); and Merz Aesthetics (U.S.), among others
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22524107
According to the new market research report “Varicose Vein Treatment Market in North America and Europe by Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Stripping), Products (Laser & RF Ablation, Venous Closure, Surgical) - Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The varicose vein treatment market in North America and Europe is expected to reach USD 289.7 Million by 2021 from USD 207.9 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2021.
Varicose Vein Treatment Market segmented into :
+ On the basis of mode of treatment, the market is segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, and surgical ligation/stripping. The endovenous ablation segment is expected to command the major share of the market, by mode of treatment, in 2016.
+ Based on type of products, the market is segmented into ablation devices, venous closure products, and surgical products. The ablation devices segment is further categorized into radiofrequency ablation devices and laser ablation devices.
+ This report covers the market across two major geographies, namely, North America and Europe. In this report, the North American market is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while the European market is categorized into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. In 2016, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in North America and Europe.
Request Bundle Reports @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=22524107
Major key players :
Major players in the varicose vein treatment market include Medtronic plc (Ireland); AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.); biolitec AG (Austria); Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel); Lumenis Ltd. (Israel); Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany); Energist Group (U.K.); Eufoton s.r.l. (Italy); Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.); Quanta System S.p.A. (Italy); Sciton, Inc. (U.S.); Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia); BTG plc (U.K.); and Merz Aesthetics (U.S.), among others
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.