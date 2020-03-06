Aerosmith Honored at the Annual MusiCares Person of the Year Gala
Music celebrities including Alice Cooper and John Legend took the stage to honor Aerosmith
Alice Cooper at media wall - fabric printed by Step and Repeat LA
Fabric by Step and Repeat LA was used for three media walls
Four-time GRAMMY-winning band Aerosmith was honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year. The tribute took place during the 30th Anniversary MusiCares benefit gala, two nights prior to the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast.
An all-star cast of performers took the stage on Jan. 24 at the MusiCares tribute concert honoring Aerosmith. The lineup of performers announced prior to the event included Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Alice Cooper, Emily King, John Mayer and Johnny Depp.
Rock icons Aerosmith was recognized as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year thanks to their "considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history," according to a statement. The statement also noted singer Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund charity as one of the many causes the group supports.
The annual event was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Past MusiCares honorees include Tony Bennett, Bono, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Carole King, Dolly Parton, and many more. Aerosmith is only the second band to be chosen for the honor following Fleetwood Mac.
As always, proceeds for the event will go to MusiCares, which provides financial and other support for music people in times of need.
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
