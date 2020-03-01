Electrophoresis Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, the global Electrophoresis market is estimated to reach USD 2,796.1 million by the end of 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2020 ) The major factors that are expected to be driving the electrophoresis market are growth in funding for research on electrophoresis techniques, increasing number of research collaborations between market players and academic institutions, increasing use of capillary electrophoresis (CE) with mass spectroscopy (MS), and growing focus on next-generation sequencing research are driving the growth of the electrophoresis market.
What the Market Looks Like?
“Gel documentation systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”
On the basis of product, the electrophoresis market is segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software. The gel documentation systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
“Hospitals & diagnostic centers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017 to 2022.”
Based on end user, the electrophoresis market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and other end users. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographical growth scenario of Electrophoresis Market
North America held the largest share of the global electrophoresis market in 2016. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing proteomics and genomics research & increasing research funding, rising adoption of advanced electrophoresis techniques, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing research collaborations and funding.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Electrophoresis market Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Sebia Group (U.K.), and C.B.S. Scientific Company, Inc. (U.S.).
