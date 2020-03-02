Guar Gum Market: Key Growth Areas & Revenue Impact Strategies
The major factor driving growth in the market is the increasing application of guar gum due to its multifunctional properties and increased health consciousness among consumers about healthy foods.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2020 ) The key players in the guar gum market include as Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Vikas WSP Limited (India), India Glycols Limited. (India) , Rama Gum Industries (India) Ltd., Dabur India Ltd. (India), Jai Bharat Gums & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Neelkanth Polymers (India), Guangrao Liuhe Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China) , Lucid Group (India) , Global Gums & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan) , Ashland Specialty Ingredients (U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Altrafine Gums (India), Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. (India), and Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd. (India).
Robustness of product offerings with extensive end-user industry coverage and export locations were the core strengths of the leading players of the guar gum market; these strategies were adopted by the players to increase their market presence. Their diverse product offerings helped the players capture businesses across globe, strengthen distribution networks, and enhance their production capacities. Market leaders such as Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Vikas WSP Limited, India Glycols Ltd. (India), Dabur India Ltd. (India), and Ingredion Inc. (U.S.) successfully tapped the potential markets through acquisitions and the scaling up of production capacity.
The market of guar gum is dominated by Indian key players because of the excess availability of guar gum in the country. Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd. (India) is one of the leading companies in guar gum with the largest annual capacity and experience of more than 60 years in the guar gum industry. It is a joint venture of Solvay Inc., USA, and the M.P. Birla Group, India that manufactures a special grade of guar gum powder. This company offers, both branded and customized products under the “HIGUM” logo to a diverse range of industries including food, oil well drilling, and explosives.
Vikas WSP Limited (India) is one of the major Indian manufacturers and exporters of guar gum powder (GGP). It offers a wide range of quality products for the food & beverage industry as compared to its product offering for technical applications such as oil drilling & fracturing, textile printing, and paper. It is also the solitary producer of “Certified Organic Guar Polymers” in India. The company has a high production capacity with its four manufacturing units in India along with logistics, warehousing, and research & quality control facilities, which ensures smooth operations and geographical reach in the global market.
India Glycols (India) is involved in the production of green technology-based bulk, specialty & performance chemicals, natural gums, spirits, industrial gases, sugar, and nutraceuticals. Along with various chemicals, it has a significant presence in the manufacturing of guar gum. It has scaled up its guar gum production capacity five times in a time span of 15 years.
