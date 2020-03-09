New Season of “La Doña" 2020 Premiere Held in West Hollywood
Telemundo’s highly-anticipated new season of “La Doña” premiered on January 13
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2020 ) "La Doña", an original Telemundo production made by Argos Televisión, is a tale of revenge, ambition and seduction that centers on Altagracia Sandoval (Arámbula), an elegant, beautiful and successful woman, who runs a construction empire and enjoys widespread respect in society. A series of major traumas early in life left their mark on Altagracia and turned her into the implacable "Doña" she is today.
Media wall by Step and Repeat LA was perfect for group photos
Impressive 20 ft media wall by Step and Repeat LA
This electrifying and action-packed drama picks up two years after the first season finale when everyone thought La Doña was dead, but she was far from it. Now, Altagracia Sandoval is back stronger than ever, focused on taking back what belongs to her and seeking revenge against those who wronged her and her loved ones. Many tragic events will impact Altagracia upon her return, but nothing will stop her from seeking her own justice.
Shot in Mexico and Brazil, the new season is led by superstar Aracely Arámbula with Carlos Ponce, David Zepeda, Maricela González, Kika Edgar and Danna Paola.
The January 31 episode revealed the drama this season is going to get far worse before it gets better. Between a troubled marriage, a vengeful Doña, and a hacker in love with a married guy who might have eyes for someone else, it’s getting crazy.
“La Doña” is an original Telemundo production, written by Jose Vicente Spataro and directed by Carlos Villegas.
Step and Repeat LA installed an impressive 8′ x 20′ media wall for the premiere at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, CA.
Step and Repeat LA is the leading backdrop company in the Los Angeles area, but their products are sought after around the country. They specialize in red-carpet backdrops, better known in the film and entertainment industry as 'step and repeats', and they provide media walls for a more dramatic effect. Step and repeats are used at fundraisers for charities, weddings, celebrity events, and premieres.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 818-434-7591
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
