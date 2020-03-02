Remote Asset Management Market Top Trends, Research Methodology, Scope, Objectives, opportunities by 2021
The need for better operational efficiency and business process at a low operating cost is expected to drive continuous growth in the remote asset management market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2020 ) According to market research report “Remote Asset Management Market by Solution (RTLS, Predictive Maintenance, Analytics, Asset Condition Monitoring & Performance Management), Platform, Application (Building Automation, Healthcare, Retail, Production Monitoring) - Global Forecast to 2021", the remote asset management market size is expected to grow from USD 8.82 Billion in 2016 to USD 26.99 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1%.
The major drivers for the upsurge in demand for remote asset management market include increasing IoT adoption for efficient asset management and optimizing asset lifecycle offers a huge RoI for asset-intensive industries and declining cost of IoT components leading to a cost-effective remote asset management solution deployment.
Browse and in-depth TOC on “Remote Asset Management Market”
77 - Tables
46 - Figures
156 – Pages
North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the remote asset management market
As per the geographic analysis, North America is likely to benefit from its technological advancements followed by robust internet infrastructure, widespread adoption of new technology, and the presence of strong domestic solution providers. These have all contributed to the shift towards smart infrastructure from conventional infrastructure. The need for better operational efficiency and business process at a low operating cost is expected to drive continuous growth in the remote asset management market.
Predictive maintenance solution is likely to hold the largest market share in the remote asset management market
Predictive maintenance solution aids in predicting asset failure or quality issues, which reduces the unplanned downtime and maintenance costs. Asset intensive industries’ operational chain is largely hampered by machine failure and the associated time and repairing costs incurred. Predictive maintenance plays a major role in these types of industries and can notify the operating engineers beforehand about machine failure or performance degradation.
Connected logistics and fleet management is estimated to have the largest market share
The connected logistics and fleet management is expected to have the largest market share in 2016 and estimated to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period. Connected logistics and fleet management is all about integrating advanced technologies with the existing transportation and logistics infrastructure, delivering real-time online information about reminder & alerts for vehicle maintenance, driver’s live performance and feedback, fleet/vehicle status (moving/stopped/idle), engine status, engine diagnostics, delivery status, delay status, and others. Asset tracking, monitoring, and management would help supply chain managers to locate, check status, fleet data, routing, scheduling, driver behavior, diagnostic, and others.
The major vendors covered in the remote asset management market for this study include AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Infosys Limited (Karnataka, India), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), PTC Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.), SAP SE (Wall Dorf, Germany), Schneider Electric SE (Rueil-Malmaison, France), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (New York, U.S.).
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Markets and Markets
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/remote-asset-management.asp
