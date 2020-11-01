Sepsis Diagnostics Market – Top 5 Players and there Market Growth
The global Sepsis Diagnostics market size is estimated to reach USD 613.9 Million by 2023 from USD 396.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2020 ) The growing number of surgical procedures, influx of novel sepsis diagnostic products, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, funding for sepsis-related research activities, and the commercialization and availability of a wide variety of approved sepsis diagnostic devices are also supporting the growth of Sepsis Diagnostics market.
Market Size
The global Sepsis Diagnostics market size is estimated to reach USD 613.9 Million by 2023 from USD 396.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2023.
bioMérieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany), are some key players in this market. These companies are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions.
“bioMérieux (France)held the leadership position in the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2016”
The company has been focusing new product development and product approvals in the field of sepsis diagnostics. For instance, in April 2017, bioMérieux received FDA approval for its BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system. In July 2016, bioMérieux received FDA approval for the expanded use of its VIDAS BRAHMS PCT (Procalcitonin) assay. Through this, it introduced innovative products in the market, which enabled it to garner a higher market share. In addition, the company has a strong global presence with strong distribution channels to serve markets in North America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
“Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) held the second position in the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2016“
The company has a diversified portfolio, which includes automated blood culture instruments, blood culture medium, blood culture consumables, and laboratory data management software. With the objective of improving patient’s quality of life, the company is concentrating on developing new products and is focusing its efforts on gaining product approvals. In line with this, in August 2017, BD received FDA approval for its BD BACTEC Standard Aerobic and Standard Anaerobic blood culture bottles in plastic. Likewise, in March 2016, the company received approval for its BD BACTEC PEDS Plus/F blood culture bottles in plastic, which were initially available in glass. The company’s leadership position in the market can be attributed to its strong distribution network in both developed as well as developing countries across the globe, which enables it to serve customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Shelly Singh
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
