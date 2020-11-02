Tissue Diagnostics Market – Top 5 Players and there Market Growth
The global Tissue Diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.68 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2020 ) The rising incidences of cancer, technological innovations in the area of tissue diagnostics, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Market Size
The global Tissue Diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.68 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Merck (Germany), Sakura Finetek Japan (Japan), Abcam (UK), BD (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Sienna Cancer Diagnostics (Australia), Royal Philips (Netherlands), A. Menarini Diagnostics (Italy), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Master Diagnóstica (Spain), TissueGnostics (Austria), Bio SB (US), MedImmune (US), Cernostics (US), Zenalux Biomedical (US), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Lunaphore Technologies (Switzerland), BioGenex (US), and Biocare Medical (US) are some key players in this market. These companies are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions.
“Roche (Switzerland) accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market in 2016. “
The company has a wide range of products, covering all major technologies of tissue diagnostics. Roche differentiates its products via branding. Product innovation is one of the key goals of the company and the company launched a number of innovative products over the last three years. For example, in 2015, the company introduced VENTANA HE 600 system, which is a new automated hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) tissue staining system with customizable protocols.
“Danaher (US) accounted for the second-largest market share of the tissue diagnostics market in 2016. “
The company has a broad product portfolio and has launched innovative products to enable the rapid and accurate diagnosis from tissue samples. The company focuses on growing inorganically as it partnered with various companies over the last three years to strengthen its position in the market. In 2017, the company partnered with Advanced Cell Diagnostics (US) to develop and commercialize innovative tissue diagnostic instruments.
