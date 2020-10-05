Latest Research Report on Advanced Visualization Market with its Key Opportunities and Business Challenges
The global advanced visualization market is expected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.89 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2016 to 2021.
The factors driving advanced visualization market growth include technological advancements in AV software such as integration of PACS & AV tools, improved diagnostic interpretation with AV tools, rising prevalence of target diseases, and growing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures.
The advanced visualization market is classified into hardware & software and services. In 2016, the hardware and software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market owing to factors such as the development of technologically advanced software, rising adoption of AV solutions in hospitals and imaging centers, and rising focus of healthcare organizations to streamline and increase workflow efficiency.
The market is segmented into enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions and stand-alone workstation-based solutions. In 2016, the enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to offered benefits such as enhanced data storage capacity, data transfer capabilities, multi-user interface, streamlined analysis, and centralized post-processing solutions.
The global advanced visualization market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for largest share of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major players present in the market include General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Toshiba corporation (Japan), TeraRecon, Inc (U.S.), Pro Medicus Limited (Australia), Carestream Health, Inc (Onex Corporation) (Canada), Agfa HealthCare (Agfa-Gevaert N.V.) (Belgium), and Qi Imaging, LLC (NantWorks LLC) (U.S.), among others.
