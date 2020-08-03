New Technologies Transforming the Industrial Business of Bathroom Assist Device Market
Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market by Product Type (Chairs & Stools, Bath Lifts, Toilet Seat Raisers, Toilet Aids, Commodes, Handgrips & Grab Bars, Bath Aids), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Row) - Global Forecast to 2020
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2020 ) According to the new market research “Bathroom Assist Device Market by Product Type (Chairs & Stools, Bath Lifts, Toilet Seat Raisers, Toilet Aids, Commodes, Handgrips & Grab Bars, Bath Aids), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Row) - Global Forecast to 2020", analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities. The global bathroom & toilet assist devices market is expected to reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2015 to 2020.
The global Bathroom Assist Device market is segmented based on product type and region.
Based on technology, this market is segmented into shower chairs & stools, bath lifts, toilet seat raisers, toilet aids, commodes, handgrips & grab bars, and bath aids. The shower chairs & stools segment is further subsegmented into shower chairs, shower stools, bathtub seats, and transfer benches. The bath lifts segment is sub segmented into fixed bath lifts, reclining bath lifts, lying bath lifts, and others.
The commodes segment is further subsegmented into shower & toilet commodes and toilet commodes. Both these segments include electric shower commode, fixed shower commode, folding shower commode, and transit shower commode. The bath aids segment is subsegmented into bath boards and transfer aids.
Browse and in-depth TOC on in “Bathroom Assist Device Market "
78 - Tables
29 - Figures
147 - Pages
On the basis of geography, this market is segmented into the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America led the global bathroom & toilet assist devices market in 2014, followed by Europe.
The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically equipped devices in North American countries as compared to other regions. Besides, increasing patient pool, greater adoption of better technology, growing rate of awareness about assistive devices, increasing life expectancy, presence of key players in the region, and rise in aging population are some of the other factors propelling the growth of this market.
Market Players
Some major players in the global Bathroom Assist Device market include ArjoHuntleigh, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Etac AB, DIETZ GmbH, Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive Medical), Handicare, Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Invacare Corporation, MEYRA GmbH, Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc., Poshchair Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Prism Medical, RCN Medical and Rehabilitation GmbH, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC., Ortho XXI, K Care Healthcare Equipment, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Juvo Solutions, Spectra Care Group, and others.
