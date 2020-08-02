New Technologies Transforming the Industrial Business of Atomic Spectroscopy Market
Atomic Spectroscopy Market by Technology (Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy/X-Ray Fluorescence/X-Ray Diffraction/ICP-MS/ICP-OES) & by Application (Food & Beverage Testing/Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology / Environmental Testing) - Analysis & Global Forecast t
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2020 ) According to the new market research “Atomic Spectroscopy Market by Technology (Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy/X-Ray Fluorescence/X-Ray Diffraction/ICP-MS/ICP-OES) & by Application (Food & Beverage Testing/Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology / Environmental Testing) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020", analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities. The global atomic spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 5.60 Billion by 2020 from USD 4.18 Billion in 2015, at CAGR of 6.0% from 2015 to 2020.
The global atomic spectroscopy market is segmented based on technology, application, and region.
Based on technology, the atomic spectroscopy market is categorized into atomic absorption, X-ray Diffraction, x-ray fluorescence, ICP-MS, ICP-OES, Elemental Analyzers and other atomic spectroscopy. In 2015, atomic absorption segment is estimated to account for the major share of the atomic spectroscopy market.
Browse and in-depth TOC on in "Atomic Spectroscopy Market "
78 - Tables
29 - Figures
147 - Pages
Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, industrial chemistry, environmental testing, food & beverage testing, petrochemical, geochemical/mining and others. In 2015, the food & beverage testing segment is estimated to account for the major share of the atomic spectroscopy market.
On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2015, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the atomic spectroscopy market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a revenue pocket for companies offering atomic spectroscopy equipment.
Market Players
Some major players in the global atomic spectroscopy market include Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd (Australia), and Aurora Biomed (Canada).

