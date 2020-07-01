Latest Research Report on Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth, Industry Revenue Analysis
The Sepsis Diagnostics market was valued at USD 367.9 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 613.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.1%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2020 ) Factors such as rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe, increasing geriatric population, growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness, and high incidence of hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive the demand for sepsis diagnosis during the study period.
The Sepsis Diagnostics market was valued at USD 367.9 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 613.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
+ Market Dynamics
+ Drivers
+ High Incidence of Sepsis in the Adult Population
+ Increasing Incidence of Sepsis in Neonates
+ Growing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
+ Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
+ Increasing Burden of Pneumonia
+ Influx of Novel Sepsis Diagnostic Products
+ Rising Initiatives to Increase the Awareness and Drive the Adoption of Sepsis Diagnostic Tests
+ Funding for Sepsis-Related Research Activities
The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into— microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various advantages offered by this technique in the diagnosis of sepsis and growing need for early disease diagnosis.
The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. In 2018, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increased use of blood culture media as it is the standard method for diagnosis of sepsis across the globe.
