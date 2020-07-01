Latest Research Report on Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Growth, Industry Revenue Analysis
The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is projected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.41 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%
The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is projected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.41 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
+ Market Dynamics
+ Drivers
+ Increasing Pressure Faced By Healthcare Providers to Improve Operational Efficiency and Profitability
+ Implementation of the Unique Device Identification (UDI) Initiative By the FDA
+ Emergence of Cloud-Based Solutions
+ Adoption of the GS1 System of Standards in Various Countries
+ Continuous Support in the Form of Funding, Investments, and Partnerships
+ Growing Focus to Curb the Large-Scale Counterfeiting of Drugs in the Pharmaceutical Industry
The healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into software, and hardware. In 2017, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market. The large share of the software segment is attributed the various benefits it offers such as increased efficiency, reduced costs, and business.
The market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based delivery modes. In 2017, on-premise segment is expected to command the largest share of the global healthcare supply chain management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its ease of use and the low risk of data breaches.
